Hemingway Days highlights

Following is a partial list of Hemingway Days activities over the next week.
July 18
9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: “Depicting Hemingway” museum exhibition. Discover 59 original pen-and-ink drawings by world-renowned marine wildlife artist Guy Harvey, all providing a visual narrative to Ernest Hemingway’s “The Old Man and the Sea.” The sketches are paired with artifacts from Hemingway’s Key West years. Mention Hemingway Days upon entering to receive discounted admission. Exhibition continues throughout Hemingway Days.
July 19
4 p.m.: Final registration for the Havana Club Key West Marlin Tournament. Anglers compete for $50,000 in guaranteed cash prizes for targeting marlin, spearfish, dolphin fish, tuna and wahoo. Dante’s Key West Pool Bar and Restaurant, upstairs, 951 Caroline St. For information visit keywestmarlin.com.
5:30 p.m. Meet the “Papas.” Get to know the contestants and previous winners of Sloppy Joe’s Hemingway Look-Alike Contest. Sloppy Joe’s, 201 Duval St.
July 20
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Key West Marlin Tournament’s first day of fishing.
Noon to 4 p.m.: Key West Art & Historical Society’s Hemingway Symposium. Discover insights into Hemingway’s life and work in a series of three readings and presentations. Presenters are Kirk Curnutt, author of “Reading Hemingway’s To Have and Have Not;” Robert Elder, author of “Hidden Hemingway: Inside the Ernest Hemingway Archives of Oak Park; ” and Brewster Chamberlin, speaking on “Facts and Fiction in the Hemingway Industry.” Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. Admission is $10 for those not society members.
6:30 p.m.: Sloppy Joe’s 37th annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, first preliminary round, to be judged by former contest winners. Sloppy Joe’s Bar. $35 entry fee. Free to watch.
July 21
6:30 p.m.: Sloppy Joe’s 37th annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, second preliminary round, to be judged by former contest winners. Sloppy Joe’s Bar. $35 entry fee. Free to watch.
July 22
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Caribbean Street Fair presented by Literacy Volunteers of America-Monroe County. Much of Duval Street is closed to vehicular traffic and transformed into an open-air island market with arts, crafts, jewelry, tropical clothing and food.
1 p.m.: Running of the Bulls. This wacky event is sponsored by Sloppy Joe’s Bar and features past Hemingway Look-Alike. The fun takes place on Greene Street outside Sloppy Joe’s.
3 to 7 p.m.: Hemingway 5K Sunset Run/Walk and Lazy Dog Paddleboard Race registration. Register and pick up race packets. Southernmost Beach Cafe, 1405 Duval St. $45 entry fee for either race or $85 for both. For info, visit keywestspecialevents.com.
6 p.m.: Lazy Dog Paddleboard Race. Competitors follow a 3-mile Atlantic Ocean course that begins and ends at Key West’s Southernmost Beach, 1405 Duval St.
6:30 p.m.: Key West Marlin Tournament awards banquet and silent auction. Cocktails and silent auction are set for 6:30, with the dinner and awards presentations at 7:30. Open to tournament participants and their guests only. Margaritaville Key West Resort & Marina, 245 Front St.
6:30 p.m.: Sloppy Joe’s 37th annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, final round, to be judged by former contest winners. Sloppy Joe’s Bar. Free to watch.
7:30 p.m.: Hemingway 5K Sunset Run/Walk. Racers start at the Southernmost Point in the continental United States at Whitehead and South streets, and proceed through Old Town Key West. A post-race awards party is scheduled on the beach at the Southernmost Beach Cafe.
July 23
10 a.m.: Sloppy Joe’s 31st annual Arm Wrestling Contest. Registration is set for 10 a.m. and the contest begins at 11. Prizes await winners in multiple weight categories. Sloppy Joe’s Bar. $5 entry fee; free to watch.
7:30 to 10 p.m.: “To Have and Have Another” gala. Hosted by the Key West Art & Historical Society, this evening features a presentation by Philip Greene, author of “To Have and Have Another; A Hemingway Cocktail Companion,” followed by a soiree, all in the garden at the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum, 907 Whitehead St. $50 per person for society members and $75 for others. For information and registration, visit kwahs.org.
This is a preliminary schedule subject to change.
