Put on your dancing shoes for this Key West program

Bust a move during the next Key West World Culture Dance Series hosted by Key West Art & Historical Society
The six-week dance series produced by Pamela Connolly continues on Aug. 21 with Argentine tango, followed by bachata (Sept. 4), Brazilan Zouk (Sept. 18) and East Coast swing (Oct. 2). Classes begin with a brief lecture on the history and special features of the dance followed by lessons.
Beginners and all ages are welcome, and having a partner is not necessary. Students should wear comfortable clothing and either socks or bare feet if they do not have dance shoes.
In addition to Connolly, faculty for the series includes Venezuela native Henry Velandia, a New York-based Salsa champion hailed as one of New York’s most popular teachers in his field; Ronny Dutra, a professional dance instructor and choreographer from one of the most prestigious dance studios in New York (Dance With Me USA); and Master Braz, an original member of the Kaoma Company.
Classes are $20 for society members, $25 for others.
Register at kwahs.org or for more information, contact Adele Williams at (305) 295-6616, Ext. 115.
