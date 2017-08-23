‘Key Largo’ comes to life Thuresday

If you live in the Keys, you’ve likely seen the movie “Key Largo,” a 1948 film starring Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall and Edward G. Robinson.
Aug. 24, the movie arrives in Key West, sort of.
WLRN Public Radio and the Studios of Key West are partnering for a staged reading of the “Key Largo” script; a sound-effects pro will provide the sounds that are not voices. And “the live audience tends to participate in some way as well from an audio perspective,” says Adrienne Kennedy, executive producer of WLRN Public Media.
The movie follows World War II veteran Frank McCloud’s visit to a hotel run by the widow of a fallen war buddy. McCloud realizes that mobsters, led by the infamous Johnny Rocco, are staying in the hotel. When the criminals take over the establishment, conflict and a hurricane threaten to tear everyone apart.
Key West actors will play the roles at the Studios, 533 Eaton St. Tickets are $10 for Studios and WLRN members and $15 for others. Curtain is at 7 p.m.. The performance will be broadcast live on WLRN, It will be broadcast live on the radio on WKWM 91.5-FM.
Before the show, though, on Aug. 23, the Arts Radio Network Theatre Project, which brings live radio theater to the four counties that WLRN serves (Monroe, Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade) will host a sound effects workshop at 5 p.m. the Studios. Members of the cast and crew will show what it takes to bring a radio play to life. Audience members will get to see how the artists create the sound effects that enhance the experience.
WLRN’s southernmost news bureau is at the Studios of Key West.
