Florida Keys arts programs get monetary boosts

The Florida Keys Council of the Arts, the local arts agency for Monroe County, has awarded $7,000 in grants to Keys artists and school programs, the agency said Thursday. The grants fall into two categories, Artists in Schools and Special Projects.
The Artists in Schools program gets teaching artists in the performing, visual, literary or historical arts into the classrooms. Teaching artists are encouraged to collaborate with school teachers on creative projects to enhance curriculum or teach a new topic using the arts. The latest award winners:
▪ $1,000 to artist Lisa Lee for her project Positive Behavior through Art at Plantation Key School in Key Largo.
▪ $500 to artist Susan Hartzell for her Peaceful Pretzels “yoga strategies” project at Poinciana Elementary School in Key West.
▪ $500 to artist Jack Louden for his multi-disciplinary project Timmy Tortuga the Story of a Young Turtle’s Journey at Stanley Switlik Elementary School in Marathon.
▪ $1,000 to artist Deborah Buterbaugh for her art project Ancient Seas/Future Cities at Sugarloaf School.
▪ $500 to the Fringe Theater with lead artist Alicia Merel for its Shakespeare in Schools program presented at various schools throughout the Keys.
▪ $1,000 to artist Nancy Murphree Davis’s Leaf Prints arts program presented at the Key West Tropical Forest& Botanical Garden for elementary-age students.
▪ $1,000 to teacher Jill Williams to present a writer’s workshop at Marathon High School.
▪ $500 to artist Lynly Hill for her Movement for All dance program at Poinciana Elementary.
The Special Projects grant provides short-term support to creative projects that do not fit into other grant categories. Special Project funding is for arts and cultural organizations, as well as individual artists. The latest award winners:
▪ $2,000 to the Key West Impromptu Classical Concerts Inc. for its upcoming program Remembering Lenny about the life and work of Leonard Bernstein at the Key West Theater.
▪ $500 to artist Mara Neimanis for her In Flight Theater creative project Air Heart to be presented at the Studios of Key West.
The deadline for the next round of Artist in Schools and Special Project grants is Nov. 30. Applications can be found online at www.keysarts.com. For more information, contact the Council of the Arts at (305) 295-4369.
Photo Caption: Fringe Theater continues “Shakespeare in Schools” program with support from the Florida Keys Council of the Arts
