October’s Key Largo Songfest boasts impressive lineup

A host of elite songwriters is to liven up three Key Largo stages Friday through Sunday nights, Oct. 6-8, during the annual Downtown Key Largo Songfest.
The Columbus Day weekend festival features music in an eclectic range of genres including jazz, blues, rock and roll, country and contemporary pop. As well as the tunes, the event gives music lovers an opportunity to enjoy the stories behind yesterday's favorites and today's popular hits.
Among the entertainers are some leading contemporary lyricists, including fifth-generation Texan Leslie Satcher, whose resume features career cuts by artists Kellie Pickler, George Strait, Lee Ann Womack, Reba McEntire and Willie Nelson.
Many of the festival's songwriters -- Houston's Rod Williams, Shelley Mac of New Zealand and Mississippi native Beth McKee -- have written hits for and performed onstage with stars such as Jimmy Buffett, Elton John, Eric Clapton, Sting, Counting Crows and the Goo Goo Dolls, among others.
Returning Nashville singer-songwriter Bud Tower, Drew Young and Christian rock duo The Lockwoods round out the weekend lineup.
Admission is free and shows run from 7-10 p.m. nightly. Waterfront venues simultaneously featuring live music include Bayside Grille at mile marker 99.5, Pilot House Restaurant & Marina at 13 Seagate Blvd. oceanside and Key Largo Fisheries Backyard Café at 1313 Ocean Bay Drive.
The event is co-sponsored by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, or ASCAP, in partnership with the Key Largo Downtown Association.
The association's mission is to foster a vibrant commercial and cultural district highlighting the island's eclectic mix of retail shops, restaurants, entertainment and activities while preserving its historic architecture.
Event information: keylargosongfest.com
Comments