Blues Traveler’s John Popper playing Irma benefit concert

Seminole Theatre is holding a charity concert to benefit victims of Hurricane Irma. The Hurricane Irma Benefit Concert Featuring John Popper of Blues Traveler will take place Sunday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at the theater, located at 18 North Krome Avenue in Homestead.
All proceeds from the concert will be donated directly to the United Way’s Irma Relief Fund, with 100 percent of every dollar raised going directly to recovery and repair of the Florida Keys.
“Twenty-five years ago, Hurricane Andrew destroyed the Seminole Theatre. The community came together to help rebuild the venue, and now we need to support the community.” Mickey McGuire, executive director of the Seminole Theatre, said in a statement. “We were fortunate enough to survive Irma with minimal damage, so we want to help our friends in the Keys while providing a little entertainment for the community.”
A limited number of special “VIP packages” are available for the concert. The VIP Package is $80 and includes a ticket to the concert and a meet and greet with John Popper. All tickets for the charity concert can be purchased at the Seminole Box Office or online at http://www.seminoletheatre.org/.
Tickets start at $35 with all proceeds going to the United Way’s Irma Relief Fund. For more information or to donate to the Hurricane Irma Benefit Concert Featuring John Popper of the Blues Traveler visit http://www.seminoletheatre.org/
Comments