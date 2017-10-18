These are Leslie Bogart, Lauren Bacall and Stephen Bogart. The 2017 Humprey Bogart festival in Key Largo features both children of Bogart and Bacall.
These are Leslie Bogart, Lauren Bacall and Stephen Bogart. The 2017 Humprey Bogart festival in Key Largo features both children of Bogart and Bacall. Contributed
These are Leslie Bogart, Lauren Bacall and Stephen Bogart. The 2017 Humprey Bogart festival in Key Largo features both children of Bogart and Bacall. Contributed

Entertainment

Key Largo marks Bogey’s legacy

By Contributed

October 18, 2017 9:12 AM

Film buffs can celebrate an actor who appeared in 75 movies during his 50-year career at the fourth annual Key Largo-based Humphrey Bogart Film Festival, set for Oct. 18 to 22.

The 2017 festival honors the 75th anniversary of “Casablanca,” set against the backdrop of Key Largo’s luxurious new Playa Largo Resort & Spa at mile marker 97.

Returning to co-host events and film screenings is Stephen Bogart, son of Humphrey Bogart and actress Lauren Bacall. He is to be joined by his sister Leslie Bogart, making this the first festival to feature both children of Bogart and Bacall.

bogartmug (2)
Bogart

Other guests include Illeana Douglas, an actress, classic film expert and granddaughter of Old Hollywood star Melvyn Douglas; and Monika Henreid, documentary filmmaker and daughter of “Casablanca” star Paul Henreid, who played Victor Laszlo in the 1942 movie about and American in Casablanca who has to choose love or helping people fight the Nazis.

The Bogart festival includes cocktail parties, indoor and outdoor showings of Bogart classics, an awards banquet to honor a performer whose work most embodies Bogart’s spirit and character, and more. Complete event details, as well as all-access and single-event passes and merchandise, can be found at bogartfilmfestival.com.

Throughout the festival fans can view Bogart memorabilia, find festival collectibles and book canal cruises on the restored African Queen, the original boat from John Huston’s 1951 film of the same name that starred Bogart and Katharine Hepburn. The vessel is docked at the Holiday Inn Key Largo, mile marker 100.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

    White-bearded Texan Richard Filip on Saturday won the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration that ended Sunday. The 71-year-old, a retired real estate franchise owner, triumphed over 152 other entrants in the contest’s final round.

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner 2:56

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner
A windy, sunny day in Key West 0:53

A windy, sunny day in Key West
Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training 1:32

Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training

View More Video