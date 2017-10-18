Key Largo marks Bogey’s legacy

Film buffs can celebrate an actor who appeared in 75 movies during his 50-year career at the fourth annual Key Largo-based Humphrey Bogart Film Festival, set for Oct. 18 to 22.
The 2017 festival honors the 75th anniversary of “Casablanca,” set against the backdrop of Key Largo’s luxurious new Playa Largo Resort & Spa at mile marker 97.
Returning to co-host events and film screenings is Stephen Bogart, son of Humphrey Bogart and actress Lauren Bacall. He is to be joined by his sister Leslie Bogart, making this the first festival to feature both children of Bogart and Bacall.
Other guests include Illeana Douglas, an actress, classic film expert and granddaughter of Old Hollywood star Melvyn Douglas; and Monika Henreid, documentary filmmaker and daughter of “Casablanca” star Paul Henreid, who played Victor Laszlo in the 1942 movie about and American in Casablanca who has to choose love or helping people fight the Nazis.
The Bogart festival includes cocktail parties, indoor and outdoor showings of Bogart classics, an awards banquet to honor a performer whose work most embodies Bogart’s spirit and character, and more. Complete event details, as well as all-access and single-event passes and merchandise, can be found at bogartfilmfestival.com.
Throughout the festival fans can view Bogart memorabilia, find festival collectibles and book canal cruises on the restored African Queen, the original boat from John Huston’s 1951 film of the same name that starred Bogart and Katharine Hepburn. The vessel is docked at the Holiday Inn Key Largo, mile marker 100.
Comments