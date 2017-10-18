Junkanoo performers and a Junkanoo Rush of costumed marchers and dancers are an annual highlight.
Goombay brings Bahamas to Keys

October 18, 2017

The sights, sounds and flavors recalling Key West’s Bahamian heritage come to life at the family-friendly Goombay Festival scheduled for Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 in the Southernmost City.

The street festival takes place in the Bahama Village neighborhood, settled in the early 1800s in part by Bahamians seeking a new home. Goombay’s action is centered on Petronia Street, just off Duval Street in Old Town.

Events are to take place from noon to midnight both days. Those attending Goombay can savor the flavors of Caribbean and ethnic dishes offered by vendors, discover island-influenced arts and crafts, and dance in the streets to live music by Bahamian, South Florida and Florida Keys musicians and bands.

The main entertainment stage is to be at Petronia and Fort streets, with entertainers offering nonstop tunes in genres ranging from gospel to reggae. Other festival standouts typically include appearances by Junkanoo performers and a Junkanoo Rush of costumed marchers and dancers.

For more, go to facebook.com/keywestgoombay2017/.

