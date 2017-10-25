Entertainment

Who wants to be in a movie?

By Madeleine Marr

Miami Herald

October 25, 2017 9:17 AM

Love Matthew McConaughey? Of course you do.

You can not only meet the Oscar winner, but star alongside him in his latest movie, “The Beach Bum.”

matt (2)
McConaughey

Even better news: The flick, which costars rapper Snoop Dogg as himself, is being shot in Key West and Miami, reports Local 10. Well, Key West. Cameras start rolling in about a month. Casting starts Nov. 6.

“It’s a comedy with Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg about marijuana fans a la Cheech and Chong,” director Harmony Korine told French entertainment site Telerama. “I would very much like to see the film, when it’s released, be shown in rooms that spread curls of marijuana [smoke]. It is possible in some states, such as California, that have legalized this drug for [medical use]. We already have about 30 rooms that have accepted.”

Wanted are “Key West” old-timers and tourists, male, female, all ages and all ethnicities. “Everyday real people for various background roles,” the casting company says. Key West filming is for about two weeks.

Producers are hosting an upcoming, open casting call for extras of all ages and races who may have a line (or two or three) to ride on buses; appear in courtrooms and hospital scenes; as well as playing customers going in and out of a gas station.

To audition for a part in the movie, send an email to talentpowerhouse@gmail.com. Be sure to include a photograph that represents you well and a telephone number. Or go to www.ethnicitytalent.com/castings_view.php?casting_id=1722. The pay is $119 per 12 hours or $68 per eight hours, with the possibility for overtime.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

    White-bearded Texan Richard Filip on Saturday won the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration that ended Sunday. The 71-year-old, a retired real estate franchise owner, triumphed over 152 other entrants in the contest’s final round.

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner 2:56

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner
A windy, sunny day in Key West 0:53

A windy, sunny day in Key West
Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training 1:32

Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training

View More Video