Who wants to be in a movie?

Love Matthew McConaughey? Of course you do.
You can not only meet the Oscar winner, but star alongside him in his latest movie, “The Beach Bum.”
Even better news: The flick, which costars rapper Snoop Dogg as himself, is being shot in Key West and Miami, reports Local 10. Well, Key West. Cameras start rolling in about a month. Casting starts Nov. 6.
“It’s a comedy with Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg about marijuana fans a la Cheech and Chong,” director Harmony Korine told French entertainment site Telerama. “I would very much like to see the film, when it’s released, be shown in rooms that spread curls of marijuana [smoke]. It is possible in some states, such as California, that have legalized this drug for [medical use]. We already have about 30 rooms that have accepted.”
Wanted are “Key West” old-timers and tourists, male, female, all ages and all ethnicities. “Everyday real people for various background roles,” the casting company says. Key West filming is for about two weeks.
Producers are hosting an upcoming, open casting call for extras of all ages and races who may have a line (or two or three) to ride on buses; appear in courtrooms and hospital scenes; as well as playing customers going in and out of a gas station.
To audition for a part in the movie, send an email to talentpowerhouse@gmail.com. Be sure to include a photograph that represents you well and a telephone number. Or go to www.ethnicitytalent.com/castings_view.php?casting_id=1722. The pay is $119 per 12 hours or $68 per eight hours, with the possibility for overtime.
