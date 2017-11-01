Ozzy Osbourne to bark at the moon in the Keys

Heavy-metal icon Ozzy Osbourne apparently has plans for the Keys.
While Osbourne’s Black Sabbath “officially called it quits earlier this year, wrapping up its massive The End Tour in Europe in February, its frontman, Ozzy Osbourne has no intentions of slowing down,” reports the Orange County Register of California.
The newspaper writes: “Though Osbourne said he’s become a bit more of ‘a hermit’ as he’s gotten older, his son, Jack Osbourne, has gotten him out of the house and had him be a part of the History Channel/A&E reality series ‘Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour.’ The show will begin airing its second season on Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. The forthcoming series includes 10 one-hour episodes which follow the pair as they travel from the Florida Keys to Alaska.”
“It’s really great fun and this one is much better than the last one and the reason for that is the last time, we did it during breaks on the road with Black Sabbath,” Osbourne told the Register of the previous season.
“The last time I did something like this with Jack was ‘The Osbournes’ and he was just a kid back then. He has his own production company now and what do you do when your son comes to you and says ‘Dad, would you do this thing?’ I didn’t think twice about it. Now, I have to do this forever, but that’s all right,” the Register reported.
Comments