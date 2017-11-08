Theater stages ‘Last Five Years’

Due to damage caused by Hurricane Irma, the Marathon Community Theatre has modified its 2017-18 lineup.
The theater plans to stage an event at least one time per month beginning this month and continuing through March. The first is a staged reading titled “The Last Five Years” by Jason Robert Brown. It’s scheduled for Nov. 16, 17 and 18. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online at www.marathontheater.org.
On Dec. 9, the Fringe Theater of Key West will present “It’s A Wonderful Life” as a fundraiser for the theater’s rebuilding. Donations will be accepted at the door.
The annual holiday show is set for Dec. 15 and 16 and includes a variety of skits, dancing and sing-a-longs. Donations are accepted at the door.
The annual fundraising kickoff production known as One Weekend Only, customarily held in October, will be presented March 23 and 24. It’s called “Anything Goes” and will be directed by John Pabon.
For more information about Marathon Community Theatre or to become a member or volunteer, visit www.marathontheater.org.
Waterfront
The Waterfront Playhouse in Key West presents singers Danny Weathers, Laurie Breakwell and Vicki Rousch performing together Nov. 17 and 18 at the theater, on Wall Street at Mallory Square.
The evening will feature numbers from the worlds of pop, jazz and Broadway, including “Hamilton,” “A Chorus Line,” “Cabaret,” “Annie,” “Hairspray” and more. Joining them will be Jim Rice as musical director and pianist, Joe Dallas on bass, Mark Rose on reeds and Skipper Kripitz on percussion.
Nov. 17 tickets are $70. Nov. 18 tickets cost $50.
