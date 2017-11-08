Attention, artists: Join upcoming visual and performing arts

The Key West Garden Club has put a call out to artists to use the club’s gardens as a backdrop for artistic works of all types.
“We are calling artists, musicians, dancers and performers to create approximately 30-minute works that highlight an individual plant, the historic gardens or some aspect of horticulture such as rain. The works accepted should reflect and enhance the garden environment and encourage an audience participating in the interactive salon experience,” the club says in a prepared statement.
The events occur on three Wednesdays in 2018: Jan. 10, Feb. 14 and and March 14. There is a $200 honorarium for the selected artist. The deadline for proposals is Nov. 15. Application forms are available online at keywestgardenclub.com or at the club, 1100 Atlantic Blvd.
Those submitting qualifications must provide evidence of completing art projects comparable in scope and nature to the work requested in this solicitation.
Arts Council
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has put out a call to artists for its 2018 members show, “The Creative Art of Lettering.”
The show, which opens Nov. 17 and runs through January, will explore pictorial alphabets, illustrated letters, decorative letters, calligraphy, illuminated manuscripts, initials, monograms, names and the like. It is inspired by the “Key West Alphabet,” an ink-sketch limerick book from 1913.
“We are accepting all mediums, all styles, for the show. Your work may be penciled, inked, brushed, painted, sculpted, chiseled, thrown, stitched, etc. If you have beautiful cursive, just scribe a quote or poem and frame it up,” the club said.
Entries are accepted daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Nov. 13 at the Arts Council office in the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St., Key West. Visit keysarts.com or call (305) 296-4369.
Studios of Key West
The Studios of Key West has put out a call to artists for its annual winter members’ exhibition, which opens Dec. 7 and runs through Dec. 28.
The Studios says: “Irma was a reminder that the cost of our delicate string of islands is the knowledge that nature comes along once in a while to wipe the slate clean. Still, signs of our resilience abound: An orchid blooming days after the storm... neighbors helping each other clean up. Creativity often works the same way; it returns with new focus after a test.”
The art should reflect on things “that bend but don’t break, the things that last and the things that matter.” Exhibit fee is $25 per work; the artist retains 75 percent of the sale price. To find out more, go to https://tskw.org.
Art Under Oaks
Organizers of the 35th annual Art Under the Oaks festival in Tavernier are calling out to artists to participate in the popular arts and crafts event.
It’s scheduled for Jan. 13 at San Pedro Catholic Church, mile marker 89.5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists, crafters and food vendors are welcome to sign up. Go to Artundertheoaks.com or Sanpedroparish.org for information or call (305) 664-0888. There will be local musicians, raffles and bake sales happening while you stroll around and check out the artwork.
Comments