Singers gather for ‘Messiah’ Dec. 3, anyone can join

An annual Florida Keys performance of Händel’s “Messiah” returns for the 35th year Dec. 3.
“It’s always an exciting event because we never know until 2 p.m. on that day how many singers we will have. We have locals, snowbirds, residents throughout the Keys and sometimes as far away as Miami who come to sing with us,”said Dean Walters, director of music at the Key West United Methodist Church and conductor of the annual production.
“Messiah,” performed by singers from the community who get together for the first time the day of the performance, is planned for 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the church at Eaton and Simonton streets. There is no admission charge.
Singers who want to participate in the all-in-one-day event should arrive for rehearsal by 1:45 the day of the show. Rehearsal is from 2 to 5 p.m. Interested singers should contact Walters at (305) 849-1474 for more information. Music will be provided.
Accompaniment for the concert will be provided by Jim Cutty on organ, Tim Peterson on piano and Dave Parker on timpani. This year’s soloists include Paul Carmichael, Jim Carter, Libby Curtis, Trey Forsyth, Zoe Jackson, Lina Lindenblad, Rosie Mayne, Marian Torriglia and Sandy Walters.
“This year will be our 35th consecutive annual performance of the world’s most famous and beloved oratorio. We hope that people can take a little time out their very hectic holiday season to listen to the glorious music and remember the reason for the season,” Walters said.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and seats fill up fast.
This year’s performance will have special meaning for Walters, who will be retiring from his church position at the end of this
