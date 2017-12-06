Former Doobie Michael McDonald is takin’ it to Key West

You know the distinctive voice even if you don’t know the name.
Former Doobie Brothers keyboardist and singer Michael McDonald, behind hits such as “Takin’ It To The Streets,” “It Keeps You Runnin’,” “Minute By Minute” and “What A Fool Believes,” is coming to Key West Feb. 28 to perform. Tickets costing $79.50 go on sale Friday for the show on the lawn at the 24 North Hotel, 3820 N. Roosevelt Blvd.
McDonald, a Missouri native, first got noticed when in a band called Blue. In 1974, he started touring with Steely Dan and sang backup on the albums “Katy Lied,” “The Royal Scam” and “Aja.” He joined the Doobies in 1975, first as part of the touring band and then as a full-time member.
McDonald also has performed with a who’s who of performers across a number of genres, including Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Elton John, Joni Mitchell, Vince Gill and Grizzly Bear. McDonald’s new album is “Wide Open,” his first album of original material in 17 years.
For the Key West show, he’ll be joined by guitarist and singer Bernie Chiaravalle, drummer Dan Needham, singer Drea Rhenee, sax and keyboarder player Mark Douthit, keyboardist Pat Coil and bass player and singer Jacob Lowery.
