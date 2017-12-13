Curtains up at two theaters

Theater season is starting to kick up in the Florida Keys.
The Waterfront Playhouse at Mallory Square in Key West presents “Inspecting Carol” by Daniel Sullivan through Jan. 6. Theater staff calls it “a delightful mix of ‘A Christmas Carol,’ ‘Noises Off’ and ‘Waiting for Guffman.’ The story:
A struggling theater company is in danger of losing its National Endowment for the Arts funding. In order to spice up its annual production of “A Christmas Carol,” the company adds contemporary (and entirely inappropriate) additions to the beloved holiday tradition. The show runs hours including a 15-minute intermission.
The cast is Willie QAldesec, Don Bearden, David Black, Arthur Crocker, Luis Febo, Chrissy Jacobs, Em Jay, Mathias Maloff, Vanessa McCaffrey, John McDonald, Annie Miners and Caroline Taylor. Murphy Davis directs and the set is by Michael Boyer.
Opening night is Dec. 14 and all performances begin at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $50. Go to www.waterfrontplayhouse.org
The Red Barn Theatre, 319 Duval St. in Key West, opens “Dancing Lessons” on Dec. 19. It runs Tuesdays through Saturdays through Jan. 13 and curtain is at 8 p.m. The story:
Evers, a man with Asperger’s Syndrome, seeks the instruction of a Broadway dancer to learn enough dancing to survive an awards dinner. However, the dancer, Senga, is recovering from an injury that may stop her career permanently. As their relationship unfolds, they’re both caught off guard by the discoveries, both funny and heartwarming, they make about each other and about themselves. DANCING LESSONS
It features Carolyn Cooper and Dave Bootle. Mark St. Germain wrote it and Joy Hawkins directs. For tickets, go to http://www.redbarntheatre.com.
