Symphony pays homage to Papa

Classical-music aficionados can celebrate the South Florida Symphony’s 20th anniversary season by joining the orchestra in Key West for a concert and soiree inspired by Ernest Hemingway, the city’s most famous literary resident.
The concert, “Mozart Meets Hemingway & Siudy Flamenco,” pairs the symphony with Grammy Award–winning cellist Zuill Bailey and the Siudy Flamenco Dance Theater. The evening of music, dance and collaboration is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Glynn Archer Performing Arts Center at 2100 Flagler Ave. on the campus of Key West High School.
Guided by conductor and Key West native Sebrina María Alfonso, the symphony is an orchestra that performs in Key West and other South Florida cities.
Launching its 20th masterworks series, the concert is to showcase Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 35 “Haffner;” Manuel de Falla’s “El Amor Brujo: Ballet Suite,” incorporating the flamenco mastery of Siudy Garrido; and Michael Daugherty’s “Tales of Hemingway” concerto for cello and orchestra, a musical interpretation of four Hemingway works.
Prior to the performance, the South Florida Symphony is to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a Dec. 14 soiree at the Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum, 907 Whitehead St., where the American author lived and wrote for most of the 1930s. Those attending the 6 p.m. event can meet Bailey, Daugherty and Garrido’s lead dancers.
Tickets for the concert run from $25 to $85. Go to keystix.com.
Subsequent masterworks performances during the symphony’s 2017-18 season include “Martha Graham’s Dance of Life,” scheduled Jan. 21; “Beethoven and Vivaldi’s Expressions of Nature” Feb. 28; and “Symphonie Fantastique” April 19. The symphony also plans to pay homage to composer Leonard Bernstein and Tony Award–winning musicals with a pops concert Feb. 10 titled “And the Tony Goes to …”
Masterworks series subscription packages, as well as tickets for individual performances and the 20th anniversary soiree, can be purchased online at southfloridasymphony.org.
