We’re all Celtic this weekend

Celtic rock and traditional music await those at the fifth annual Florida Keys Celtic Festival set for Jan. 5 to 7 at the Marathon Community Park, mile marker 49 oceanside.
A return of the Scottish band Albannach headlines a diverse musical lineup for the family-friendly event. Also to be featured are the Screaming Orphans, West of Galway and Marcille Wallis & Friends.
A free-admission Kilts in the Keys celebration kicks off the weekend featuring Irish music from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Marathon Grill and Ale House, in the Gulfside Village plaza at mile marker 50 bayside.
The festivities continue at the Marathon Community Park Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Other highlights of the weekend event include sheepdog herding demonstrations, the bagpipes and drums of Police Pipe and Drum of Florida, Highland athletics in a sanctioned women’s competition and men’s demonstrations, and the Florida State Haggis Hurling Championship. All events are open for public viewing.
Advance online purchase is available for single-day Saturday or Sunday admission tickets for $5 per person per day. Tickets are $10 per person at the gate. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. Parking is free.
Go to floridakeyscelticfestival.com for specifics.
