Fill your folk appetite with Hungrytown

Folk music duo Hungrytown is coming to the Keys for three performances this week to entertain kids and adults alike.
The Vermont-based Hungrytown is wife and husband Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson. Hall is a lyricist and Anderson is a producer and player of multiple instruments. Hungrytown’s music has received appeared on several television shows, including Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” and Netflix’s “Lady Dynamite.”
According to their website, “Hungrytown’s introduction to folk music came when a close friend, who died young due to a tragic misdiagnosis, entrusted to them her collection of 1960s folk albums and her guitar (which has since been featured on all of their albums).
“Inspired by the grit and true-to-life experiences she heard in these traditional ballads, Hall was inspired to write the lyrics that later became her first songs, aided by Anderson’s flair for musical arrangement. Soon afterwards, Hall released two solo albums, ‘Sings!’ (1999) and ‘Sunday Afternoon’ (2002), both produced by Anderson. In the winter of 2003, the duo quit their desk jobs and decided to pursue a full-time career as touring musicians.
“They released their first CD, ‘Hungrytown,’ in 2008; ‘Any Forgotten Thing’ in 2011; and ‘Further West’ in 2015. The couple continue to spend more than half of each year on the road, especially roads in North America, Europe and New Zealand.” In the Keys, their free performances are:
▪ 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Key West library, 700 Fleming St.; seating is limited and gates open at 5:30 p.m.
▪ 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Marathon library, 3251 Overseas Highway oceanside, around mile marker 49.
▪ 6 p.m. Friday at the Key Largo library in Trade Winds Plaza at mile marker 101.4. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
