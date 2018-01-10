All your water needs on the land: Nautical market on Big Pine this weekend

Hurricane Irma wrecked more than 1,600 boats in the Florida Keys. This weekend, you have a chance to replace your nautical equipment the Sept. 10 storm blew away.
Boats, motors and many other items galore are to be available at the 14th annual Big Pine & Lower Keys Nautical Expo.
The annual open-air pop-up outfitter of supplies for a wide variety of water activities is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 13 and 14. The bargain-lover’s event typically features merchandise for sailors and boaters, anglers, kayakers and fans of the Florida Keys’ underwater realm.
More than 150 vendors are expected to display and sell their wares at the event, to be held on the grounds of the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce, mile marker 31 oceanside on Big Pine Key.
Dive and snorkel equipment, fishing gear, boating supplies and nautical-themed merchandise of all kinds are to be among the items on hand for purchase. Those attending also can find items to enhance a coastal lifestyle as well as clothing, jewelry and other wares created by Keys artisans.
The family-friendly event includes live music by local and regional musicians and bands. Casual food and beverages will be available for purchase. Multiple raffle giveaways are scheduled to round out the fun.
Proceeds from the Big Pine Nautical Expo benefit the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce.
