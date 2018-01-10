Artwork parks under the trees

An Upper Keys tradition returns on Saturday with the 35th annual Art Under the Oaks festival.
Set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the gardens of San Pedro Catholic Church at mile marker 89.5 bayside, the event includes, obivously, art for sale, international and specialty food booths, a bake sale, live entertainment and a raffle for artwork. The free-entry festival features artists’ original handmade works.
Among the Keys-based artists participating are woodworker Doug Berry of Islamorada, whose creations include fly-fishing boxes; Ron Johnson, a jeweler; Valerie Handelsman, a children’s book author; Marty Leone, who creates handmade, hand-painted furniture; Betty Paget of Marathon, who makes tropical clothing; and painter Noel Skiba.
On-site parking costs $5. Free and convenient Island Time shuttle trolleys run continuously from Coral Shores High School’s parking lot at mile marker 90 oceanside. No parking will be allowed on the U.S. 1 right of way.
Art Under the Oaks is the church’s primary yearly fundraiser organized by volunteer members of the parish.
Comments