‘American Pickers’ looking for antiques in Florida

The History Channel show “American Pickers” is planning to film an episode in Florida this winter and is looking for people with enough show-worthy antiques to fill most of a day’s worth of shooting.
The show features Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they make their way throughout the country looking for antiques.
The production team announced it is looking for leads “and would love to explore your hidden treasures.
“If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that “the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through” send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com, or call 855-OLD-RUST.
“As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items,” the press release states. “The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before.”
