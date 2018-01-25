Handmade art marks this fair

On the island that has nurtured creative spirits dating back to John James Audubon, lovers of art can discover offerings by more than 80 national and regional exhibitors Jan. 27 to 28.
The Key West Craft Show, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, is to transform the island’s lower Whitehead Street into an open-air marketplace. Now in its 33rd year, the event is presented by the Key West Art Center, a nonprofit cooperative organization for local artists established in 1960.
Show participants are to offer their goods just inside the Whitehead and Caroline streets entrance to Truman Annex, named for the former U.S. president who spent numerous working vacations in the island city.
Those attending can choose from glass and fabric pieces, jewelry, pottery, woodcrafts and more. Some items traditionally are inspired by or are unique to Key West.
Participants are selected according to a juried process, and all offerings must be original and handmade by the exhibitor. Many return year after year to display their works while enjoying Key West’s typically balmy January weather.
The show has grown from a local gathering to a nationally recognized event that attracts some 25,000 people each year. It’s free to attend. Proceeds support the Key West Art Center’s programs and help maintain the historic 301 Front St. building that houses its gallery.
