Step back in time

It’s back to the 1800s this weekend during Civil War Heritage Days in Key West.
Fort Zachary Taylor State Park will be transformed into a mid-1860s encampment where re-enactors in period costume depict Union and Confederate military personnel, craftsmen, musicians and civilians of the era. Re-creations of military maneuvers, period crafts demonstrations and living history demonstrations are all a part of the family friendly event.
The fun begins Friday when the fort, by the Truman Waterfront Park, is invaded by local school groups. The day ends with a memorial at Clinton Square, 291 Front St., followed by a soldier’s march down Duval Street. Saturday peaks with a sea battle between fort personnel and blockade runners. Sunday has a morning church service with live music followed by a blockade runners trial. Specfics:
Parade down Duval Street beginning at Clinton Square, ending at the fort (Friday 4 p.m.).
Sea Battle between land forces and blockade runners at sea (Saturday 2:15 p.m.).
Historic Civil War Church Service in Fort Taylor (Sunday 9:30 a.m.).
Blockade Runner Trial Re-Enactment based on an 1862 court case Sunday 11 a.m.).
Daily park entrance fees apply at a rate of $2.50 per person on foot or bicycle, $4.50 for a single-occupant motorized vehicle and $7 for a vehicle carrying two people with a 50-cent charge for each additional passenger. Children ages 5 and under are free.
