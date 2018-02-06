Mosaic made by dozens of Keys artists hits the road

The Florida Keys Council of the Arts’ sixth annual Connections Project road show is underway, as an opening reception was planned Tuesday at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center in Key Largo.
The Arts Council provided a 6-inch-by-6-inch blank canvas to local artists and others who then created a piece of art. Then the nearly 400 completed canvases were collected and put together to create a monster mosaic assembled by volunteers and taken on the road from Key Largo to Key West for six receptions and exhibitions.
All receptions run from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. The mosaic mural will be on exhibition in each location for about two weeks before going on the road to the next venue.
Arts lovers can make a $50 donation for one canvas or a $125 donation for three at any reception or online at www.keysarts.com. Once the road show has ended, the mosaic will be disassembled and donors receive a randomly selected piece of the mosaic in the mail. Each work includes an artist statement providing insight into the origin of the work and the artist’s thoughts and inspiration.
The other receptions, all with hors d’oeuvres and libations:
▪ Feb. 16, Roberto Russell Gallery at Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty, 81888 Overseas Highway, Islamorada.
▪ March 1, Royal Furniture, 6001 Overseas Highway, Marathon.
▪ March 16, Artists in Paradise Gallery, Winn-Dixie Plaza, Big Pine Key.
▪ April 5, Royal Furniture, 3326 N. Roosevelt Blvd., Key West.
▪ April 26, closing reception, Gato Building, 1100 Simonton Street, Key West.
