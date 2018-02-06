Calloway brings Broadway to the Keys

Actress, singer, and recording artist Liz Callaway extends regards from Broadway to the Florida Keys in her appearance in “An Evening with Liz Callaway.”
The South Florida Symphony Orchestra led by founder and conductor Maria Sebrina Maria Alfonso welcomes Callaway Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Tennessee Williams Theatre on the Stock Island campus of Florida Keys Community College. Tickets are $25 to $85. Go to www.keystix.com or call (305) 295-7676.
Calloway (soprano) belts out songs from Broadway shows, animated features and recordings and she and Davron Monroe (tenor) harmonize duets of “Tonight” from “West Side Story” and “Brotherhood of Man” from “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”
Stephen Sondheim’s “Merrily We Roll” Along featured Callaway’s Broadway debut. She was nominated for a Tony Award for best featured actress in “Baby” (as Lizzie Fields) and spent five years in “Cats” (Grizabella). She also starred in the original Broadway casts of “Miss Saigon” (Ellen), “The Three Musketeers” (Lady Constance Bonacieux) and “The Look of Love.”
She received an Emmy Award for hosting “Ready to Go, a daily live children’s program on CBS in Boston. She has provided singing voices of female characters in animated films including Princess Jasmine in Disney’s “Aladdin and the King of Thieves” and “The Return of Jafar.”
