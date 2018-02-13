Post-Valentine’s, try burlesque

Elevate your romance or blast away your post-Valentine’s Day blues with Key West Burlesque performers and visiting stars as they perform “Key West, We Love You: A Love-Filled Revue,” set for Feb.16 and 17 at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St.
“Key West, We Love You: A Love-Filled Revue” stars, among others, Kitten N’ Lou, whose combination of burlesque, drag, dance and theater make for a performance that has been called “brilliantly deranged” (Time Out New York); the banana-throwing Evil Hate Monkey, darling of the international circus and cabaret scene; Murray Hill, described by the New York Times as “the reigning patriarch of downtown performance;” and prosecco popping Boo Boo Darlin.’
Set to classic love songs, the show incorporates the love of all things Key West in a follies-style storyline of high-energy, humor and glamour that takes the crowd inside the lives and loves of the Southernmost city.
Rounding out the revue are local burlesque favorites Moana Amour, Cheeky Derrière, Chief Peach, Velvet Garcia, and Dark N’ Stormy.
Tickets can be obtained at www.thekeywesttheater.com. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., the show starts at 8.
Comments