Can you do the Fandango?

If you enjoy a spicy mix of Latin, Spanish, Sephardic, Balkan and classical sounds, the quartet Fandango is for you.
The Florida Keys Concert Association brings the four musicians to the Keys for two concerts, one in Marathon and one in Islamorada.
Bosnian guitarist Denis Azabagic is a prize winner in 24 international competitions. Flutist Eugenia Moliner, a native of Spain and wife of Azabagic, has been called “brilliant” by the British Flute Society. She has performed with the Chicago Symphony, Rotterdam Philharmonic and more.
Violinist Desiree’ Ruhstrat and cellist and David Cunliffe are also married and were nominated for a Grammy Award in 2017. Cunliffe has served as principal cello in performances with the BBC Philharmonic, BBC Scottish and Royal Scottish symphonies.
They will perform M. deFalla’s “Danse Espagnole,” Rachmaninoff’s “Vocalise” and more.
Concerts are Feb. 26, at Marathon High School and Feb. 27 at Island Community Church, Islamorada. Doors open at 7 p.m. and concerts begin at 7:30.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at www.floridakeysconcerts.com or at the door.
