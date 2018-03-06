And the Oscar goes to ... the Keys?

When Academy Award winner Mark Bridges was honored at Sunday night’s Oscar awards, the Keys could feel the love.
Bridges won the Oscar for the best costume design for the movie “Phantom Thread.” The plot, says imdb.com: “Set in 1950s London, Reynolds Woodcock is a renowned dressmaker whose fastidious life is disrupted by a young, strong-willed woman, Alma, who becomes his muse and lover.”
For those who like the Key West Film Festival, Bridges’ name is known. At the 2017 festival, he won the Key West Film Festival Golden Conch Award, which honors costume design. His award was not for a specific movie but for overall achievement, says Quincy Perkins, founder and director of the Key West Film Festival.
“We’ve sort of in a very strange way positioned ourselves where we’re at the beginning of the awards season,” Perkins said. “So before the Emmys and the Spirits, we found out there were no awards for costume design.” Thus was born the Golden Conch Award.
Perkins says the award could “up [Bridges’] cred before the Oscars, who is phenomenal and certainly who doesn’t need our help.”
Sunday at the Oscars, Bridges also took home a second prize: A new Jet Ski worth $18,000. That award was set aside by host Jimmy Kimmel, who at the beginning of the broadcast said whoever gave the shortest acceptance speech would take home the personal watercraft.
Bridges’ thank-you speech came in at a cool 36 seconds. At the end of the show, he was rolled out on stage inside with actress Helen Mirren helping to move it along.
Larry Kahn: 305-440-3218
Comments