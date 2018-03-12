Up and coming singer-songwriter playing Islamorada

A few years ago, singer-songwriter Grace Pettis was pulled over for speeding one night in Texas. She told the officer she was rushing to the next stop on her tour.
“Well, you gonna play me a song?” asked the officer. “Well,” she replied. “You gonna write me a ticket?” She sang a song, the officer did not write a ticket, and instead, bought a CD from her on the spot.
The daughter of a poetry scholar mother and a father who has written hit songs for Garth Brooks among others, and sister of two musician/songwriters, Grace Pettis, from Lookout Mountain, Alabama, has songwriting in her blood.
Grace Pettis will perform Monday, March 19, at Heartbreakers Beer Garden, 81001 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada. Concert begins at 7:30 p. Tickets are $25 at the door or $20 online at eventbrite.com.
The Dallas Morning News calls Pettis a “gifted young songwriter with a compelling voice; one of the most talented young singer-songwriters in America.”
“I saw Grace perform last year in Gainesville while I was on tour, and all the accolades about her are true,” said David Feder, ICE president. “I knew right then that ICE had to bring her to the Keys. She is a rare talent with a clear, evocative voice that matches the talents of her insightful songwriting.”
In her short career, Grace has already lived up to her birthright, winning numerous songwriting awards (Kerrville New Folk Contest; NPR’s Mountain Stage NewSong Contest, etc.) and garnering praise from critics, fans, and industry alike.Now based in Austin, Texas, Pettis tours year round performing her unique style of county/folk/ Americana.
ICE is a non-profit organization dedicated to presenting quality entertainment and supporting cultural events in the Upper Keys. Proceeds from ICE events provide music, dance, and arts scholarships to local students (more than $450,000 to date), grants to in-school programs, and infrastructure to various local not-for-profit events and organizations.
For more information, go to keysice.com.
Comments