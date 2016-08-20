Get to know your national parks

Aug. 25 marks the centennial of the National Park Service. But you don’t need the 100th anniversary to enjoy the three national parks easily accessible from the Keys. Following are the basics of their history.
Dry Tortugas
Fort Jefferson National Monument was designated by president Franklin D. Roosevelt under the Antiquities Act on Jan. 4, 1935. The monument was expanded in 1983 and redesignated by Congress as Dry Tortugas National Park on Oct. 26, 1992.
The park established to protect the island and marine ecosystems of the Dry Tortugas, to preserve historic Fort Jefferson and submerged cultural resources such as shipwrecks, and to allow for public access in a regulated manner.
The rich cultural heritage of the Dry Tortugas begins with its location 70 miles west of Key West. The seven keys (Garden, Loggerhead, Bush, Long, East, Hospital, and Middle) collectively known as the Dry Tortugas are situated on the edge of the main shipping channel between the Gulf of Mexico, the western Caribbean and the Atlantic Ocean.
The strategic location of the Dry Tortugas brought a large number of vessels through its surrounding waters as they connect the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. Early on, the shipping channel was used among Spanish explorers and merchants traveling along the Gulf Coast.
Fort Jefferson, the largest all-masonry fort in the United States, was built between 1846 and 1875 to protect the nation’s gateway to the Gulf of Mexico. Supply and subsidence problems and the Civil War delayed construction. The fort was never completed because of fears that additional bricks and cannon would cause further settling and place more stress on the structure and the cistern system.
Distinguishing features include decorative brickwork and 2,000 arches. The fort was restored over the past decade.
A large military fortress, Fort Jefferson was constructed in the mid-19th Century as an effort for the United States to protect the extremely lucrative shipping channel. Low and flat, these islands and reefs pose a serious navigation hazard to ships passing through the 75-mile-wide straits between the gulf and the ocean.
Consequently, these high-risk reefs have created a natural ship trap and have been the site of hundreds of shipwrecks. A lighthouse was constructed at Garden Key in 1825 to warn incoming vessels of the dangerous reefs and a bricktower lighthouse was constructed on Loggerhead Key in 1858 for the same purpose.
The Dry Tortugas are accessible by boat and seaplane.
Everglades
Water in South Florida once flowed freely from the Kissimmee River to Lake Okeechobee and southward over low-lying lands to the estuaries of Biscayne Bay, the Ten Thousand Islands and Florida Bay. This shallow, slow-moving sheet of water covered almost 11,000 square miles, creating a mosaic of ponds, sloughs, sawgrass marshes, hardwood hammock and forested uplands.
For thousands of years this intricate system evolved into a finely balanced ecosystem that formed the biological infrastructure for the southern half of the state. However, to early colonial settlers and developers the Everglades were potential farm land and communities. By the early 1900s, the drainage process to transform wetland to land ready to be developed was under way. The results would be severely damaging to the ecosystem and the species it supported.
With the support of many early conservationists, scientists and other advocates, Everglades National Park was established in 1947 to conserve the natural landscape and prevent further degradation of its land, plants and animals.
Although the captivation of the Everglades has mostly stemmed from its unique ecosystem, an alluring human story of the Everglades is deeply interwoven with its endless marshes, dense mangroves, towering palms, alligator holes, and tropical fauna. Various groups and people navigated through and wrestled with the watery landscape to make it home, and even to exploit its natural wonder at times.
Biscayne
The Florida Keys are one of the most famous and most visited archipelagos in the world. Contrary to what many people think, though, the Keys do not begin at Key Largo. To the north lie nearly 50 more keys (ancient coral reef islands) that are, for the most part, undeveloped.
The fight to protect these last unspoiled Keys culminated with the creation of Biscayne National Park’s predecessor, Biscayne National Monument.
During the early 1950s, an era of newfound prosperity, more and more Americans were taking vacations and moving to Florida. The Keys were a popular destination and property values soared. Many people looked at the northernmost Keys, the ones bypassed by Henry Flagler’s railroad, and saw them languishing in the limpid waters.
They envisioned bridges, roads and buildings. Several years later came a plan to dredge up 8,000 acres of bay bottom to create a jetport. In 1961, 13 area landowners voted unanimously to create the city of Islandia. Plans for Seadade, a major industrial seaport, were announced in 1962. The proposal called for the dredging of a 40-foot deep channel through the bay’s clear, shallow waters. Miami-Dade County’s “new drontier” was born, but it never grew beyond the toddler stage.
An initially small but vocal group of people had an entirely different vision for these islands: A national park unlike any other. This one would be covered by water, protecting not only the islands but the bay to the west and the reef to the east as well. It would provide a haven for wildlife and a respite for people tired of cramped city life. The park’s proponents were not extraordinary in the usual sense of the word. They were doctors and pilots, farmers and writers. They were people who knew the area — people who understood new concepts like ecology and environmental preservation.
The Hatfields and McCoys had nothing on the two feuding groups. Words were exchanged, tempers flared and fights broke out. Lloyd Miller, president of the local environmental group Izaak Walton League, said the opposition poisoned his dog and tried to get him fired from his job because of his support for the park idea.
Slowly though, support began to build. Juanita Greene’s inspiring newspaper stories in the Miami Herald helped accelerate the pace. Vacuum cleaner magnate Herbert W. Hoover Jr., who spent considerable time in the area as a boy, brought legislators down from Washington for dramatic blimp rides over the proposed park, convinced that anyone who saw the place would be just as smitten with it as he was. By early 1968, local and national support for a Biscayne National Monument was at an all-time high.
Facing a groundswell of public opposition, landowners in Islandia brought in bulldozers in an attempt to despoil the area. Dubbed Spite Highway, the swath was six lanes wide and seven miles long, right down the middle of Elliott Key. Park proponents were not deterred.
Congress, led by longtime Rep. Dante Fascell, created Biscayne National Monument to protect “a rare combination of terrestrial, marine and amphibious life in a tropical setting of great natural beauty.” President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the bill on Oct.18, 1968.
While the struggle to protect the park from local threats continues, some things have not changed. The northern Keys are still untethered by roads and bridges. The shallow water is still clear and beautiful. It is still a haven for wildlife and a respite for weary urban dwellers.
