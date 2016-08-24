Keys museums offering discounts this weekend

The sixth annual Florida Keys & Key West Museum and Attractions Weekend event, providing free or value-added admission passes to participating museums and attractions in the island chain, is set for Friday through Sunday.
Organized by WLRN, South Florida’s National Public Radio affiliate, in partnership with the Florida Keys tourism council, the program provides a cultural pass to discover the history of the Florida Keys by offering free- or reduced-admission incentives to experience more than 20 participating museums and attractions.
To participate, log onto www.wlrn.org and register for and print out the pass. Participating entities include:
▪ St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Key West.
▪ Key Wests Firehouse Museum.
▪ Mel Fisher Maritime Museum.
▪ Audubon House & Tropical Garden.
▪ The Key West Butterfly & Nature Conservatory.
▪ Key West Aquarium.
▪ Key West Shipwreck Treasure Museum.
▪ Florida Keys Eco Discovery Center.
▪ Harry S. Truman Little White House.
▪ Key West Art Center.
▪ Key West Garden Club at West Martello.
▪ Key West’s Oldest House Museum.
▪ Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden.
▪ Ripley’s Believe It or Not Key West.
▪ Key West Museum of Art and History at the Custom House.
▪ Key West Lighthouse & Keeper’s Quarters Museum.
▪ Fort East Martello Museum in Key West.
▪ Crane Point Museum & Nature Center in Marathon.
▪ Pigeon Key in Marathon.
▪ History of Diving Museum in Islamorada.
▪ Florida Keys History & Discovery Center in Islamorada.
