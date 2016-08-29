Keys boat mechanic in the latest season of ‘Survivor’

A Lower Keys resident who calls David Lee Roth his inspiration in life and runs fishing charters as Captain Hook is a contestant in the 33rd season of the “Survivor” series.
Paul Wachter, 52, of Sugarloaf Key will appear on “Survivor: Millennials vs. GenX,” which pits against one another two teams of 10 separated by age groups representing the last two generations.
Only one cast member can be crowned the last survivor standing and win $1 million by outwitting and outplaying the others who are voted off a tropical island location each week.
Wachter says he wants to win the $1 million above all, but the father of three had another goal while filming “Survivor,” which premieres with a 90-minute special Sept. 21 on CBS.
“My secondary motivation is to show my children that anything is possible at any age,” Wachter told CBS interviewers for the publicity campaign.
With the Millennial versus Generation X theme, Survivor suggests the two generations have their differences when it comes to philosophy.
Asked to describe a GenX-er, Wachter replied, “Someone who never received a participation award” and added his pet peeves are “whiners and slackers.”
Wachter is originally from Long Island, N.Y., but for years has lived out of a motor home with his wife and kids. He spearfishes, “treasure hunts” for overboard items he says tourists leave in the shallow waters around the Keys and plays in a rock band, Haywire.
A second cast member is from South Florida. The Millennial tribe includes Justin “Jay” Starret, 27, of Fort Lauderdale.
Wachter isn’t the first Keys resident to appear on “Survivor.” Former NFL and University of Miami football coach Jimmy Johnson of Islamorada was a member of the 2010 cast of “Survivor: Nicaragua.” Johnson was eliminated after eight days.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
