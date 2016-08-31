Responders honored Labor Day weekend

Military, fire-rescue, police and medical personnel are to be honored as part of an annual Heroes Salute Tribute Weekend held Hawks Cay Resort, Villas and Marina in partnership with Firehouse Subs restaurant franchise.
The event is set for Sept. 2 to 4 at the resort on Duck Key. The weekend includes a family fun night Sept. 2 with food, games and a movie under the stars. It’s free and open to the public.
On Sept. 3, an 8 a.m. 5K run/walk is planned to start and finish at the new Angler and Ale restaurant at the resort’s marina. Early registration fee is $25, increasing to $30 on race day. The first 300 registrants receive a race medal, T-shirt and cold post-race beer. Participants can register at themeruns.com/heroes-salute/.
Also at the marina that day is an 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. “touch-a-truck” event, giving kids and adults a chance to view vehicles and life-saving equipment used by every day heroes by fire departments, police and more. And that night features a ceremonial lighting of the fire pit and video tribute at sunset to honor fallen heroes.
The Sept. 4 highlight is a 6 to 9 p.m. American-style barbecue. Attractions include a live music performance by Keys tropical rock musician Howard Livingston and his Mile Marker 24 Band as well as a fireworks show. The event is open to the public. Tickets are available for advance purchase and cover admission to the evening events. Prices are $25.95 for adults, $13 for kids ages 4-12 and free for children age 3 and under.
For more specifics, go to floridakeysheroes.com.
