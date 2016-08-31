Get your beer here

Those who revere beer or love their lager can indulge their cravings over Labor Day weekend during the seventh annual Key West BrewFest.
Scheduled for Sept. 1 to 5, the festival is to feature nearly 200 beers and ales including microbrews. They are showcased at events ranging from beer dinners to the oceanfront Signature Tasting Festival. Beer selections include Andygator by Abita, Harpoon Leviathan IPA, Dogfish Head Craft Brewed Ales and local offerings from the Florida Keys Brewing Co. and Waterfront Brewery.
BrewFest begins at 5 p.m. Sept. 1 with a kick-off party at the Waterfront Brewery, 201 William St., featuring Key West specialty draft beers. Subsequent events include a pool party at the Southernmost Beach Resort, 1319 Duval St.; the All AmeriCAN Sunset party featuring canned craft beers at the Ocean Key Resort’s Sunset Pier, 0 Duval St.; multicourse beer dinners at the Southernmost Beach Café, 1405 Duval St.; and a brews cruise with Fury Water Adventures.
The BrewFest Signature Tasting Festival, featuring nearly 200 beers from around the world, is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 3 on Key West’s South Beach at 1405 Duval St. Admission is $40 per person in advance, $50 at the door or $75 in advance for entry to the tasting and a 3 to 5 p.m. VIP gathering.
At 8 p.m. a march is scheduled from South Beach down Duval Street. Led by the New Orleans brass band Water Seed, participants are to dance their way to a party at the Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St.
BrewFest is presented by the Southernmost Beach Resort and the Key West Sunrise Rotary Club of the Conch Republic. Proceeds are to support the club’s charitable efforts. Festival details and tickets will be on tap at the BrewFest Hospitality Suite at the Southernmost Beach Resort, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 2 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3. For a complete schedule, go to keywestbrewfest.com.
Comments