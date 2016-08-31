Filmmakers chosen for monthlong Tortugas stay

A cinematographer and a filmmaker have been voted on to the island.
Staff at Dry Tortugas National Park and the National Parks Arts Foundation have chosen Chattanooga cinematographer Carter McCormick and his partner, Chilean photographer and filmmaker Paula Sprenger for the Tortugas’ Artist in Residence Program. They will spend September immersed in their artistic endeavors at the park and live there on Loggerhead Key. It’s about 70 miles west of Key West.
McCormick and Sprenger bear the full cost of travel to and from Loggerhead Key and must make arrangements and preparations to feed themselves while there. This is a very isolated location accessible by boat or seaplane only. There is no Internet, no phone, no television. .
McCormick and Sprenger, picked after a competitive selection process that started in early summer, are experts in digital camera work. Says Sprenger: “In my work I look to showcase the grandeur of nature in comparison to the individual human spirit.”
Their work has taken them to places like Costa Rica, Belize, Panama, Ghana and other countries looking for the unusual in the usual — what goes unseen to the naked eye. Says McCormick: “My aim as a filmmaker is to blur the line between between art and documentary in a way that both educates and provokes an emotional response. Lately I have been exploring microcosms. It amazes me how much life surrounds us that we can’t even see unless looking through the right lens.”
McCormick and Sprenger met as students at the Savannah College of Art and Design, where they saw they had a mutual passion to use the camera.
“We’ve all dreamed of living alone on a tropical island,” McCormick says. “The only difference between me and most people is that my island fantasy involved bringing a lot of camera equipment along. This September I’m going to do just that. I’ve always wondered what I could accomplish if all I had to do was focus on my work, free of distractions and the buzz of the digital world.”
“It’ll be an experience in itself to be disconnected from the madness and to have a month to be with Carter in a beautiful place,” Sprenger said.
They will use their month on Loggerhead Key to make and edit a pair of short films about the island’s eco-system, both on land and underwater, as well as create a photo series. One film will be experimental in structure focusing on how nature always takes over its land even after humans have left their footprint in that certain place. The other short film will be about Loggerhead Key’s ecosystem.
The pair will host public events in Key West toward the end of September and in early October showcasing their work.
Dry Tortugas are known mostly as the home of the Civil War-era Fort Jefferson, superlative coral reefs and marine life, and a vast assortment of bird life that frequents the area. The fort was built between 1846 and 1875 to protect the nation’s gateway to the Gulf of Mexico.
McCormick and Sprenger’s residency begins Thursday.
