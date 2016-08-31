Marathon theater holds auditions

The Marathon Community Theatre has scheduled open auditions for several of its shows planned for the coming season.
Auditions for the theater’s One Weekend Only production are set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 5 and Sept. 6. The production is scheduled for Oct. 21 and 22 and includes champagne and hors d’oeuvres. The theme is MCT: Miscast. Audition with a song from a show or singing group that you could never be cast in because you are either the wrong age, race, gender, etc. The theater is at 5101 Overseas Highway, around mile marker 49.5 oceanside.
Auditions for other shows are Sept. 17 and 18. Dance and vocal auditions begin at 9 a.m. both days and script-reading auditions begin at 12:30 p.m. both days. This year’s schedule:
▪ Jan. 12 to Feb. 4, “The Hallelujah Girls,” a comedy written by the authors of “The Golden Girls” and directed by Fred Hundhammer. Cast includes two men and six women. The action in this Southern comedy takes place an abandoned church-turned-day-spa where a group of friends gathers every Friday afternoon. After the loss of a friend, the women realize time is precious and if they're going to change their lives and achieve their dreams, they have to get on it now.
▪ March 8 to April 8, “Cabaret” directed by Ann Hart. The cast includes several men and women with singing and dancing capabilities. It is based on John Van Druten's 1951 play “I Am a Camera,” which was adapted from the short novel “Goodbye to Berlin” (1939) by Christopher Isherwood. Set in 1931 Berlin as the Nazis are rising to power, it is based in nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub and revolves around young American writer Cliff Bradshaw and his relationship with 19-year-old English cabaret performer Sally Bowles.
▪ May 4 to 20, “Bathroom Humor” directed by Jim “Boomer” Kelly and Dale Coburn. The story: A bathroom in a home during a party turns out to be a handy place for gossip and hanky panky.
Be prepared to read various selections from the play for you which you want to audition. Pick up an audition packet at the box office during regular business hours or online at www.marathontheater.org and click “auditions” on the home page. For more information, call (305) 743-0408 or (305)743-0994.
