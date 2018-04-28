'They're angels on Earth.' These Key West adults with developmental delays are ready to dance

Serina Sehorne didn't hesitate when asked if she knew how to dance before taking lessons.
"Yes, I did," said Sehorne, 34, while taking a break from instructor Kyla Piscopink, of Dance Key West, an outreach program that brings dance to communities under-served in the arts.
"She's awesome," Sehorne said of Piscopink. "My favorite is the 'rainbow," she added, raising her arms above her head and swaying from side to side.
When the music starts, Sehorne and her peers don't need an invitation to start dancing.
Sehorne was practicing the other day with about a dozen other clients of The Monroe Association for ReMARCable Citizens, 1401 Seminary St., a nonprofit serving adults who have developmental delays that include IQs of 69 or below, cerebral palsy, spina bifida and traumatic brain injury.
Dance Key West will present the 3rd annual ReMARCable Dance Project at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 29 at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. A $15 donation is requested for admission.
"I like to dance to everything," said Rosemary Skrobot, 35.
A year ago, Skrobot danced to a Billy Joel song at the ReMARCable show. Soon after, Joel's ex-wife Christie Brinkley sent her an autographed photo.
Like Sehorne, Skrobot said she already knew how to dance.
That's the type of self-confidence and toughness Skrobot and her peers bring to the dance floor, said Piscopink, artistic director of Dance Key West.
"These guys are at a perfect level of purity," Piscopink said. "They're angels on Earth. They're fearless. I'm so inspired. They just teach me so much. They're a beautiful mirror to teach me how to live my life."
As Sehorne was preparing to leave dance and head to a spinning class, Piscopink asked her if she wanted one more rehearsal before Sunday's show. The two are doing a duet.
"I'm good on Sunday," Sehorne said.
"She's solid," Piscopink told a visitor. "I need to work on my part. You're a star, Serina."
Dance Key West has brought dance lessons to the Bahama Village Music Program, which gives free music lessons to all Key West children. The nonprofit has plans to start a program with an agency serving the homeless.
"We're committed to bring dance to more populations that might not expect it," Piscopink said.
Comments