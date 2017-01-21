Feds go after alleged bomber as Keys terror trial opens Monday

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content) Pause

17:06 Donald Trump's full inaugural speech

1:29 Protesters march against president Donald Trump in Miami

4:14 Edwin Pope honored by Miami Dolphins

0:50 Opa-locka residents protest outside city hall

1:51 Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez on the State of the County

3:05 Anti-Trump protesters shut down I-95

1:06 Obama addresses “wet foot, dry foot” policy decision at final press conference

1:28 Florida tourists film gator jumping into their boat, getting stuck in the railing