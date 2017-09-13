More Videos

It's slow going on I-75 in North Florida 0:31

It's slow going on I-75 in North Florida

Pause
Accused looters arrested in Midtown during Hurricane Irma 0:37

Accused looters arrested in Midtown during Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma winds send cranes spinning in Hollywood, Florida 0:43

Hurricane Irma winds send cranes spinning in Hollywood, Florida

Skipping the White House: Standing Pats (Be Patriots) 3:30

Skipping the White House: Standing Pats (Be Patriots)

Drivers pass growing wildfire near Los Angeles freeway 0:46

Drivers pass growing wildfire near Los Angeles freeway

Willie the Bee man 2:13

Willie the Bee man

Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma 1:20

Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma

NOAA satellite shows last 72 hours of weather 0:31

NOAA satellite shows last 72 hours of weather

FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma 0:40

FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma

Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County 1:41

Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County

  • Residents of the lower Florida Keys recount when Hurricane Irma came

    Residents of the lower Florida Keys recount when Hurricane Irma came on Sept. 11, 2017.

Residents of the lower Florida Keys recount when Hurricane Irma came on Sept. 11, 2017. Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald
Residents of the lower Florida Keys recount when Hurricane Irma came on Sept. 11, 2017. Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald

Latest News

Hurricane Irma kills 8 people in the Florida Keys

Miami Herald Staff Report

September 13, 2017 12:56 PM

Hurricane Irma killed eight people in the Keys, Monroe County authorities said on Wednesday. Two of the deaths were in Key West.

More than 40 people in the Keys were injured in the storm, 30 of them in Key West.

The storm drilled Cudjoe Key on Sunday and cast destruction up and down the island chain of more than 100 miles.

On Tuesday, authorities announced that 12 people were killed across Florida. Fatalities were recorded in Broward, Liberty, Duval, Pinellas, Pasco and Marion counties.

Causes of death include heart attacks, storm preparation accidents and traffic crashes.

More Videos

It's slow going on I-75 in North Florida 0:31

It's slow going on I-75 in North Florida

Pause
Accused looters arrested in Midtown during Hurricane Irma 0:37

Accused looters arrested in Midtown during Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma winds send cranes spinning in Hollywood, Florida 0:43

Hurricane Irma winds send cranes spinning in Hollywood, Florida

Skipping the White House: Standing Pats (Be Patriots) 3:30

Skipping the White House: Standing Pats (Be Patriots)

Drivers pass growing wildfire near Los Angeles freeway 0:46

Drivers pass growing wildfire near Los Angeles freeway

Willie the Bee man 2:13

Willie the Bee man

Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma 1:20

Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma

NOAA satellite shows last 72 hours of weather 0:31

NOAA satellite shows last 72 hours of weather

FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma 0:40

FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma

Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County 1:41

Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County

  • Key Largo resident recounts Hurricane Irma experience

    Key Largo resident recounts Hurricane Irma experience after the storm pounded her home with strong winds and heavy storm surge.

Key Largo resident recounts Hurricane Irma experience

Key Largo resident recounts Hurricane Irma experience after the storm pounded her home with strong winds and heavy storm surge.

Al Diaz Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

Covering the Army's parachute team

View More Video