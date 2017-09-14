More Videos

Tensions flare at checkpoint as Florida Keys residents pine to go home 1:16

Tensions flare at checkpoint as Florida Keys residents pine to go home

Pause
Firefighting from the skies: California National Guard shows aerial view of wildfires 1:25

Firefighting from the skies: California National Guard shows aerial view of wildfires

Aerial footage shows the devastation Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 1:38

Aerial footage shows the devastation Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 2:44

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman

Key Largo resident recounts Hurricane Irma experience 1:08

Key Largo resident recounts Hurricane Irma experience

It's slow going on I-75 in North Florida 0:31

It's slow going on I-75 in North Florida

Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma 1:20

Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma

Long lines at south Dade Burger King following Hurricane Irma 0:26

Long lines at south Dade Burger King following Hurricane Irma

Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County 1:41

Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County

City of Miami Beach employees help clean up the parks 1:23

City of Miami Beach employees help clean up the parks

  • Irma winds arrive in Key West

    The storm, though temporarily weakened by a day along the Cuban coast, came in as the most powerful storm to strike the Keys in more than a half century.

The storm, though temporarily weakened by a day along the Cuban coast, came in as the most powerful storm to strike the Keys in more than a half century. Charles Trainor Jr. The Miami Herald
The storm, though temporarily weakened by a day along the Cuban coast, came in as the most powerful storm to strike the Keys in more than a half century. Charles Trainor Jr. The Miami Herald

Latest News

Key West’s famous bars are closed. One opened so Conchs could phone home

By George Richards

grichards@miamiherald.com

September 14, 2017 11:51 AM

With no water, no electricity and a curfew, the famous bars of Key West are not open for business after Hurricane Irma rolled through town.

The Green Parrot opened its doors this week.

They aren’t slinging drinks, don’t have any live music — but they are drawing quite the crowd.

The Parrot, you see, has a working telephone.

Right now, that’s almost as good as a cold beer in post-Irma Key West.

Buzzfeed’s Amber Jamieson found the scene at the popular watering hole off Whitehead Street.

Jamieson describes a colorful scene — as one could only expect from the Conch Republic — in which hundreds lined up to use the bar’s working landline.

BUZZFEED IN KEY WEST: A Key West dive bar closed for the hurricane, but let 500 in to phone loved ones

According to Jamieson, there are only a handful of working phones on the island which is basically cut off from the mainland although sea and air deliveries are being made.

parrot
The green tint of the building serves as a landmark in downtown Key West at the Green Parrot Bar in Key West as pictured on July 30, 2010. The Green Parrot Bar, like many other drinking establishments, work to keep their doors open during hurricanes each season.
STEVE JOHNSON Miami Herald file photo

How is their phone working? According to the story, the bar’s mechanic rigged up an old handset to the live connection at a closed restaurant next door.

“He pirated the thing. He did it for the people,” a local named Rick said.

THE KEYS FROM SPACE: Worried about your home in the Florida Keys? Check it out here

The bar isn’t charging for the calls — the bill, one would think is going to the closed restaurant next door, after all — but is placing a time limit so those in line can use it.

kewest2
Mike Powers stands in the doorway of the Salty Angler Bar wearing a life vest on Duval Street, Friday, September 8, 2017. He is one of the residents of Key West who refused to evacuate as Hurricane Irma approaches the Florida Keys as a Catagory 5 storm.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The Green Parrot mechanic who fixed up the phone is the one who dials the numbers and keep track of the call durations. He told Jamieson few remember any individual numbers from memory except for one.

“It’s always their mother’s number that they remember,” the man named Buco said.

George Richards: 305-376-4995, @GeorgeRichards

  Comments  

Videos

Covering the Army's parachute team

View More Video