People returning to the Keys need two things to cope (not available in stores)

Joyce Heels, who rode out the storm on the island, has a message for those returning on Sunday: “Bring patience and your sense of humor.”
Most, but not all of the island has power. Not all gas stations are open. Those stores and restaurants that have managed to open have limited hours and products. Water is iffy and the city has issued boil water alerts.
“We've been living it for a week, this is our degree of normalcy,” said Heels, 69, a Key West property manager. “People getting here will have to start at the worst.”
Some roads are nearly impassable due to downed trees and power lines and some have gotten worse as homeowners clear tree debris off their property.
With everyone coming back “there's going to be three times as much debris,” she said.
She acknowledged feeling a “little trepidation” that everyone is returning today and hopes that residents temper their expectations.
She was up and out early on Sunday, heading to the grocery store “to get ahead of the mob,” she said.
The Winn-Dixie on North Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West was doing brisk business as it opened at 10 a.m.
Shoppers filled their carts with cases of water and snacks as they headed home to assess the damage Irma wrought.
Most customers heading in and out of the store had stayed for the storm, but a few were making their way to Key West for the first time since they evacuated a week ago.
Newly returned Santo Ayada, with his sons Brayan and Joel in tow, was looking to restock his fridge after all his food went bad. His house survived the storm just fine, he said.
"I'm just really happy to be back," said his 10-year-old son, Brayan.
