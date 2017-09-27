Justice in paradise: Criminal court returns to the Florida Keys after Hurricane Irma

More Videos 1:08 Customs and Border Crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof Pause 1:47 Massive crocodile sighting shuts down neighborhood streets 1:40 Monday marks Jose Fernandez's death anniversary 2:22 NYT: Bitcoin Believers 2:13 Roy Moore beats Trump-backed Luther Strange in Alabama Senate primary 1:50 Adam Gase: 'Last game was a disaster' 2:44 Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 1:28 UM football coach Mark Richt weighs in on FBI probe into college basketball 2:07 Race is on to record Hurricane Irma's storm surge 0:42 U.S. border patrol begins work on wall prototypes at Mexico border Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Criminal court resumes in Key West since being shutdown by Hurricane Irma The Monroe county court system had been shutdown since before Hurricane Irma made landfall on Sept. 10, 2017. The Monroe county court system had been shutdown since before Hurricane Irma made landfall on Sept. 10, 2017. David Ovalle Miami Herald

The Monroe county court system had been shutdown since before Hurricane Irma made landfall on Sept. 10, 2017. David Ovalle Miami Herald