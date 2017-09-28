Irma battered South Florida. Now at least one part of the state might be grateful

More Videos 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement Pause 1:18 First day of school for Miami-Dade County after Hurricane Irma 2:51 Coast Guard helps distribute water, supplies in Puerto Rico 0:39 Orcas nearly capsizes family on a Jet Ski 1:22 FEMA stages site in Hialeah for crews working on clearing storm debris 3:27 US Army All-American Tyson Campbell talks recruiting 2:03 Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th 1:08 Customs and Border Crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof 3:40 Marlins president David Samson gives farewell press conference 2:03 MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred discusses the sale of the Marlins Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Positive signs in Florida Bay after Hurricane Irma Nearly three weeks after Hurricane Irma crossed Cudjoe Key as a Category 4 storm, ailing Florida Bay may be seeing some benefits. Nearly three weeks after Hurricane Irma crossed Cudjoe Key as a Category 4 storm, ailing Florida Bay may be seeing some benefits. Pedro Portal & José A. Iglesias The Miami Herald

