Police arrest driver in hit-and-run that left Keys woman dead

The Florida Highway Patrol on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with the Nov. 26 fatal hit-and-run death of a Keys woman who was left on the side of the road after being struck riding her bicycle.
Rena Mondzioch, 43, was found dead near mile marker 26.5, having recently gotten off work at the nearby Boondocks Grille and Draft House.
Kevin Michael O’Connor, 36, listed as having a Summerland Key address in the police report but whose jail information said he is from Oxford, Fla., near the Ocala National Forest, was arrested for felony leaving the scene of a crash involving death.
O’Connor, who was arrested at the Summerland Key address listed on the police report, was being held Tuesday at the Stock Island Detention Center on $50,000 bond.
The one-page arrest report released Tuesday evening included no narrative of the crash.
“There are no words to express how sorry I am, Rena,” her boyfriend Chris Guinto posted on Facebook days after her death. “I am haunted by a tormenting guilt that I will carry the rest of my life.”
The two met when Guinto helped rescue Mondizoch from her Big Coppitt Key home during Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
