Salmonella sickens 22 people and causes the recall of 206 million eggs

A salmonella outbreak associated with eggs prompted one of the largest egg recalls in recent years Saturday, more than 206 million eggs sold under nine different brands in nine states.
The recall by Rose Acre Farms is, according to Food Safety News, the largest in the United States since a 2010 recall also spurred by salmonella.
The company-written, FDA-posted recall notice uses the "abundance of caution" mitigation of the recall, but it also admits that 22 illnesses have been reported. That's not 22 illnesses out of 206,749,258 eggs recalled, but 22 illnesses that Rose Acre Farms and the FDA know about before those eggs were recalled. Some recalled eggs were still in stores, some are in home refrigerators, some have been bought, used, thrown away, etc .
A Saturday FDA alert stated, "Consumers who have any of these shell eggs in their homes should not eat them and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for credit or refund."
Salmonella is one of the most common foodborne illnesses, but symptoms can run from as mild as fever, diarrhea and vomiting to being fatal, especially in preschoolers, senior citizens and those with damaged immune systems from chronic health problems.
"After learning that all of the people who became ill ate eggs or egg dishes, the FDA was able to trace back the source of some of the eggs to the Rose Acre Farms’ Hyde County farm," the FDA outbreak alert stated. "FDA investigators then inspected the farm and collected samples for testing. FDA analysis of the samples revealed that the same strain of SalmonellaBraenderup that caused the illnesses was present at the Hyde County Egg facility, tying the facility to the illnesses."
Though Rose Acre Farms is headquartered in Seymour, Indiana, the aforementioned farm is in Hyde County, North Carolina.
The eggs went to stores and restaurants in Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, Colorado and West Virginia. They were sold loose to restaurants, of which one was Waffle House. In grocery stores, they were sold under brands Country Daybreak; Crystal Farms; Coburn Farms; Sunshine Farms; Glenview; Great Value (Walmart's store brand); and Food Lion's store brand.
On the packaging of the recalled eggs, consumers can find the plant No. P-1065 and a Julian date range of 011 through date of 102.
Those with questions should call the comapny at 1-855-215-5730, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern Standard time.
