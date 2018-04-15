He said he asked five co-workers for a lighter. He wound up with staples in his head

Five roofers from Arizona pounded a co-worker in a Keys trailer park badly enough that the man needed head staples to close a wound, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.
Each of the five — Benny Cassa Jr., 34; Justin Mahsill, 26, Derek Polk, 37; Curtis Stanley, 30; and Jacob Stanley, 31 — were charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm. All except Jacob Stanley, who is from Scottsdale, list San Carlos as their hometown. Cassa and Polk list "Streets of Arizona" in San Carlos as their address.
All have space at the Monroe County Detention Center after a Monroe sheriff's deputy answered a 1:56 a.m. Sunday call at a Marathon trailer park at around 37th Street.
According to the sheriff's office, the five guys from Arizona were downing beer outside a trailer when Deputy William Daniels approached. They told him the 27-year-old a few trailers away approached the group and put one of them in a choke hold. They gave no reason for this action, the sheriff's office said, nor were they forthcoming with more details.
The 27-year-old, who the sheriff's office did not identify, told Deputy Daniels he asked the group for a lighter and got lit up instead. When he returned to his trailer, he said, the quintet came through the back door and resumed the beating.
Two witnesses concurred with the 27-year-old's account and a third said the gang of roofers chased him back to his car while throwing chairs at he and his car.
