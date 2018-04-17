President Trump to visit Key West

President Donald Trump will visit Key West on Thursday to tour a federal anti-drug trafficking agency near the Truman Waterfront on Navy property, a Navy spokeswoman said.

Trump will land midday at the Boca Chica air field on the naval base and tour the Joint Interagency Task Force South, which monitors illicit drug-trafficking. Key West Mayor Craig Cates is among the local officials who will greet the president.

Trump will depart from Boca Chica after the tour.

The Key West visit is expected to last about two hours.

Traffic between Boca Chica Key and Key West and within Key West will be disrupted by the visit, said the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Rick Ramsay says to expect delays Thursday. The specific times and route Trump will be taking hadn't been released by midday Tuesday.