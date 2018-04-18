These 4 men have been arrested 90 times. They've been arrested again

Monroe County narcotics deputies responding to neighbors' complaints arrested four men in Key Largo last week who were suspected of dealing cocaine.
The four men were booked on "cocaine sales-related" charges, said Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
"Our detectives set up some controlled buys with confidential informants," Linhardt said.
The drug activity was happening in the Hibiscus Park area of Key Largo near mile marker 101.4.
Those arrested were Henry Dewayne Clark, 42, Anthony Earl Fuller, 48, Dennis Earl Cooper, 35, and Kenneth Lavan Crawford, 51. Collectively, the men have been arrested nearly 90 times in Monroe County, according to Sheriff's Office records.
Detectives are looking for another suspect, Lindhardt said, named Sherry Ann Cooper, 46.
Anyone with information about the crimes should call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys. Tips can be submitted anonymously. Callers could be eligible for cash rewards if tips lead to an arrest. The Crime Stoppers hotline number is 800-346-TIPS. Tips can be made online at www.P3tips.com/139.
Comments