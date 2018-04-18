Trump's Keys visit will be quick. These other presidents had reasons to stay longer.

President Donald Trump's planned visit to Key West on Thursday follows the path to the Florida Keys that presidents have taken since Ulysses S. Grant briefly popped in to the southernmost city in 1880 while on a world cruise.
Grant, who had left office by then, had to come to the island by the only means available: boat.
Trump will arrive on Air Force One at the Navy's Boca Chica airfield at 11:45 a.m. He is scheduled to visit an interagency anti-drug trafficking task force in Key West and depart from Boca Chica within a couple of hours.
Trump will join a line of presidents who have graced the Keys, whether for business, play or a respite from the mainland. They usually stayed a bit longer than Trump's express visit.
William Howard Taft, Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry S Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Bill Clinton have all spent time in Key West, with Truman logging the most time as president at a retreat that came to be called the Truman Little White House.
Today, the city's waterfront park and a luxurious neighborhood bear Truman's name and the city's main thoroughfare is named Roosevelt, while Kennedy Drive was named after JFK.
"Truman put Key West on the map as a place to go," said historian Tom Hambright, who holds court at the Key West library most days. "They tried to make it a tourist destination in the Depression, but it didn't happen because people didn't have the money to travel, except for the super rich."
Harry Truman, though, introduced Key West to a different demographic, Hambright said.
"Many of the Joe Blows would come to Key West," he said. "If it was good enough for Harry, it was good enough for them. He was a president that the average man could relate to, more than any president we've ever had."
Hoover liked to fish in Key Largo and George H.W. Bush liked to fish near the Cheeca Lodge, Hambright said, adding that George W. Bush skipped the Keys but Obama played golf at the gated community of Ocean Reef in Key Largo.
The elder Bush had a meeting with then-president of France, Francois Mitterrand, at Ocean Reef, but also enjoyed the Keys as an outdoor playground, Hambright said.
Bush was a frequent visitor to the Keys, especially Islamorada, where he was an avid backcountry angler.
"Once, when he was fishing with George Hommell Jr., who was one of his favorite professional fishing guides, he told him to lose his Secret Service detail," said Brad Bertelli, Upper Keys historian and curator of the Florida Keys History and Discovery Center in Islamorada. "It's hard to pick up on bonefish when you have eight boats following you."
The elder Bush was such a fixture in the flats fishing scene that the eponymous "George Bush Cheeca Lodge Bonefish Tournament" was founded by him and lasted for 10 years, according to the Cheeca Lodge and Spa website.
He continued to come to the Keys to fish well into his later years. In 2008, the 41st president landed a whopping 135-pound tarpon fishing with Islamorada guide George Wood.
His son, President George W. Bush, or Bush 43, spent his down time at his ranch in Texas.
Obama came to the Keys at least once, a trip that was preceded by controversy before it actually began when two members of an advance team of Secret Service agents drove their rental car into the path of a Publix tractor-trailer on U.S. 1 around 2 in the morning on March 7, 2014.
The responding Florida Highway Patrol trooper wrote in his report that he "detected a slight odor of alcohol" coming from inside the rental car, but in the end just wrote them a ticket for failure to yield.
The incident happened about 12 hours before Obama visited the tony Ocean Reef Yacht Club in North Key Largo, where then-Vice President Joe Biden stayed in 2013.
