Marathon High student wins men's division in annual Seven Mile Bridge Run

High school junior Aydan Child, 17, crosses the finish line at the Seven Mile Bridge Run Saturday, April 14, 2018, near Marathon, Fla. The Florida Keys resident has participated in the contest since the age of 9, and this was his first overall win. The footrace attracts a field of about 1,500 runners from around the world who compete to cross the Florida Keys Overseas Highway’s longest bridge, over the convergence of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. Bob Care Florida Keys News Bureau via AP