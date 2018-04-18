Marathon High student wins men's division in annual Seven Mile Bridge Run

A Marathon High School junior won the men's category during last Saturday's Seven Mile Bridge Run.
It was the 37th year for the race that takes place along the Florida Keys iconic and longest-spanning bridge.
Aydan Child, 17, finished the race with a time of 40 minutes and one second, according to the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.
"I race to win, and I knew I'd be in good shape for it," he told the TDC. He competed against about 1,500 other runners. He's been participating in the race since he was 9 years old.
"I was definitely wanting to make it my race, to be in control of it and make it my own," he said.
Laura DiBella, 39, of Fernandina Beach, won the women's division with a time of 42 minutes and 43 seconds. She came in third place last year. She beat her time this year by two minutes, according to the TDC. For the past six consecutive races, she has either won or placed within the top three finishers four times, according to the TDC.
Coming in second place in the women's division was Jennifer Absher, 31, from Melbourne, with a time of 43:56. Simona Zacharova, 30, placed third with a time of 47:52.
In the men's division, Nicholas Brazier Alvarado, 34, came in second with a time of 40:27. Tuan Nguyen, 28, took third with a time of 40:36.
The Seven Mile Bridge Run began in 1982 to celebrate the completion of the new span, which replaced the old bridge that was originally part of a network of bridges constructed in the early 1900s by Henry Flagler.
The race has become one of the most popular running events in the U.S. — so popular, in fact, that online registration, which goes live in February, is typically filled within minutes.
